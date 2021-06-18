Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The March Of Migrants II - June 26

Friday, 18 June 2021, 5:49 am
Press Release: Migrant Workers Association NZ

Close to one thousand people marched through centre of Auckland on 5 June 2021, in the first March of Migrants organised by The Federation of Migrants - FAM.

Issues faced by migrants due to the broken immigration system remain unresolved. Therefore, we will be taking to the streets again for the second March of Migrants.

Our demands are simple:

1) It has been over a year and migrants are still stranded offshore - Bring them back

2) The ever-moving goal post of getting residence - Give residence now to those already here

3) Migrant worker exploitation is never ending - Detach visas from employers

4) Visa processing delays cause havoc for migrant lives – allocate more resources at INZ

5) Unite separated families - Reset immigration policy and overhaul INZ

6) Provide a one-off amnesty for overstayers

Join us to march alongside migrants on Saturday 26 June 2021.

Gather at Britomart for 3pm, to march to Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland CBD.

Organised by: FAM – The Federation of Aotearoa Migrants

Member organisations: Association of New Kiwis Aotearoa (ANKA), Migrant Workers Association (MWA), Migrant Rights Network (MRN), Unite Union, Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP)

