He Pou A Rangi Climate Change Commission Acknowledges Legal Proceedings

He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission acknowledges the proceedings filed by Lawyers for Climate Action New Zealand to have parts of the Commission’s advice judicially reviewed.

"We have received a copy of the proceedings from Lawyers for Climate Action today, and we will be taking the time to review them," says Climate Change Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr.

"The Board and the Commission will consider the issues raised, and the board plans to meet next Tuesday 6 July to discuss."

As this is a matter that will be before the Court, the Commission has no further statement to make at this time.

