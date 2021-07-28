June Home Transfers Remain High
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021
quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats
NZ said today.
The number of home transfers was very
similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the
June 2020 quarter.
“The June 2020 quarter includes
time spent at alert level 4 which reduced the number of
property transfers made,” property statistics manager
Michael Heslop said.
Visit our website to read
this news story and information release and to download CSV
files:
