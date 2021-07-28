June Home Transfers Remain High

There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today.

The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter.

“The June 2020 quarter includes time spent at alert level 4 which reduced the number of property transfers made,” property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

