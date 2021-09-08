Government should refund excise on lockdown beer going down the drain
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union is backing calls
for the Government to refund excise tax on keg beer that has
spoiled due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Many kegs opened
prior to lockdown will have deteriorated to such an extent
that thousands of litres will, tragically, need to be poured
down the drain. The Government shouldn’t be exacerbating
this sad loss with a nasty excise tax.”
“Excise
tax is a consumption tax, so it seems perverse and unfair to
levy it on product that cannot be consumed.”
“The
loss of revenue from lockdown alone is a major blow for
brewers and pubs. Charging excise tax on destroyed product
is an egregious double whammy. The Government should allow
beer excise to be remitted for the beer that is returned and
destroyed.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
