Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA report into Northcote incident

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority relating to an incident where an officer fired shots at an offender who drove his vehicle at him while trying to evade arrest.

The Authority found that the officer was legally justified and acting in self-defence in deciding to fire at the offender during the incident which unfolded on January 31, 2019.

That afternoon about 3pm, Police were notified of a firearms incident were a man fired multiple shots during an altercation with a person at a property on Potter Ave, Northcote. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident but the offender went on to drive on the motorway extremely recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missing other motorists.

Knowing that the offender was putting himself and members of the public’s safety at great risk, a responding Police unit used their vehicle to try to block the offender’s car and bring it to a stop at an intersection on Great South Road.

The officer got out of his car and pointed his glock towards the man, challenging him to surrender, but the man accelerated towards the officer from less than two metres away.

The officer was forced to move out of the way and fired three shots at the man in an attempt to stop him, fearing he would be run over.

The IPCA accepted the officer was justified in doing so in self defence and had no other tactical option available to protect himself or slow the vehicle.

The shots fired did not hit the offender and he was apprehended a short time later.

“This was an extremely volatile and dangerous situation where we had a person who was known to have used a firearm fleeing police, and he posed an extreme risk to the public on our roads.”

“This highlights the fast-moving, and often dangerous nature of Policing. Our staff go to work every day to keep the public safe, often putting themselves in harm's way to do so,” Superintendent Hassan says.

Police fully support the IPCA’s findings that he was justified in his actions.

The offender was charged in relation to the incident and in October 2019 was sentenced to two years’ and three months’ imprisonment.

The officer involved remains a highly valued member of New Zealand Police.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 855 Cases


15 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 210 cases have recovered in Auckland and 8 in Wellington, and over 4 million doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Ombudsman: OIA complaints rise in six months
The figures show the Chief Ombudsman received 722 complaints about Official Information Act (OIA) decisions during this period. This was up 8 per cent on the 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 period during which 667 complaints were received. The Chief Ombudsman also received 183 complaints about Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) responses in the first half of this year... More>>



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 