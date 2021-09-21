Auckland needs a Flexible 3

It will be a long and hard road back to economic health but at last thousands of Auckland businesses locked down can reopen and reduce the burden and stress of trying to retain jobs, pay staff and bills and look after the wellbeing of family – and the community, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“Patience was low, pain high with the prolonged economic, social and personal damage from lockdown,” he said. “Now we want to see a flexible level 3 to enable as many businesses to ramp up productivity and operations as quickly as possible to crank up the country’s supply chains and economy.”

Mr Barnett said a snap survey of businesses taken this morning showed that while 80 per cent of businesses can get back to work under Level 3 conditions, respondents said that 50% would be operating only at half speed – 10% said they would operate at 100% and a further 5% would be operating at 75%.

“Our message is if you can go back work, please do so, and if there are issues that are roadblocks to recovery, tell us and we’ll talk to government. It’s time to ditch the doldrums and shoot for the future.”

