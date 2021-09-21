Auckland needs a Flexible 3
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
It will be a long and hard road back to economic health
but at last thousands of Auckland businesses locked down can
reopen and reduce the burden and stress of trying to retain
jobs, pay staff and bills and look after the wellbeing of
family – and the community, says Auckland Business Chamber
CEO, Michael Barnett.
“Patience was low, pain high
with the prolonged economic, social and personal damage from
lockdown,” he said. “Now we want to see a flexible level
3 to enable as many businesses to ramp up productivity and
operations as quickly as possible to crank up the
country’s supply chains and economy.”
Mr Barnett
said a snap survey of businesses taken this morning showed
that while 80 per cent of businesses can get back to work
under Level 3 conditions, respondents said that 50% would be
operating only at half speed – 10% said they would operate
at 100% and a further 5% would be operating at
75%.
“Our message is if you can go back work, please
do so, and if there are issues that are roadblocks to
recovery, tell us and we’ll talk to government. It’s
time to ditch the doldrums and shoot for the
future.”
