Police acknowledge IPCA report
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police
Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the use of a Police
dog to prevent a man attempting to escape custody in
Dunedin.
“Police have a range of tactical options
available to them, including the use of dogs.
In this
instance, staff were arresting an offender who was wanted
for multiple offences and had previously escaped from Police
custody,” says acting Otago Coastal Area Commander
Inspector James Ure.
“These are fast-moving and dynamic
situations that require situational awareness and an ongoing
risk assessment by the officers involved.
The actions of
officers and the tactical options used to locate, mitigate
risk and safely apprehend the offender were professional,
consistent with relative policy and appropriate for the
circumstances.
Police agree with the IPCA's findings,
which has found the use of a police dog was justified in the
circumstances.”
