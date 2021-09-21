Police acknowledge IPCA report

Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the use of a Police dog to prevent a man attempting to escape custody in Dunedin.

“Police have a range of tactical options available to them, including the use of dogs.

In this instance, staff were arresting an offender who was wanted for multiple offences and had previously escaped from Police custody,” says acting Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure.

“These are fast-moving and dynamic situations that require situational awareness and an ongoing risk assessment by the officers involved.

The actions of officers and the tactical options used to locate, mitigate risk and safely apprehend the offender were professional, consistent with relative policy and appropriate for the circumstances.

Police agree with the IPCA's findings, which has found the use of a police dog was justified in the circumstances.”

© Scoop Media

