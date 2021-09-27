Self-Isolation Trial Positive
Monday, 27 September 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Businesses locked in New Zealand or marooned overseas and
locked out of MIQ, will leap at the opportunity to be part
of a self-isolation travel trial, and welcome an indication
of shorter isolation periods and the easing of
quarantine-free travel for RSE workers from the Pacific from
next month, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael
Barnett.
“This is good news today with the first
crack to open the borders safely to make return business
travel a reality if the test goes according to
expectations,” he said. “Businesses are desperate to get
back into the market to service contracts and win and retain
customers. They will do everything asked of them to show
that they can be trusted to manage self-isolation at home or
at a designated facility for their people.
“They
have skin in the game and every business, especially the
trailblazers of this trial, will want to show that they
recognise that the ability to travel while New Zealand is
living with restrictions to eliminate Covid, is a
privilege.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop
Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>
Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People
The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>
ALSO: