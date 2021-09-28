Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Interest Deductibility Changes Highlight Government’s Lack Of Ambition

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

Today’s interest deductibility changes confirm the Government’s lack of ambition in dealing with the housing and rental crisis, Property Council Chief Executive Leonie Freeman says.

“Grant Robertson is right when he says ‘tax is neither the cause nor the solution to the housing problem.’ Our question is, why is it the only lever the Government seems willing to pull?

“You cannot tax your way out of the problem. For us to be innovative about solutions the Government has to work with the men and women across the industry who are fighting to increase the options for Kiwis in dire need of better housing.

“Our recovery from COVID-19 requires all industries to have the best possible opportunity to kick back into action.

“While the exemption for new builds is welcomed, it will not incentivise one extra home to be built for a deserving Kiwi family.

“Property Council New Zealand has been a passionate advocate for Build-to-Rent in New Zealand as a solution to some of our housing woes, and today’s announcement sadly does little to advance that cause.

“We are disappointed that the Government hasn’t looked to incentivise a truly game-changing asset class which would see more options for Kiwi renters.

“Build-to-Rent is flourishing in other comparable countries like Australia and the United Kingdom. Today’s announcement does nothing to seize this opportunity for better rental accommodation in New Zealand. Ultimately, this means less supply for Kiwi families.

“We requested that Build-to-Rent developments be specifically exempt from the interest deductibility proposal to encourage this dynamic new asset class. These changes will do nothing to unleash Build-to-Rent’s potential, side-lining what could have been a potential gamechanger for the local rental market.

“The Government has long said it aims to tackle New Zealand’s housing crisis and help more Kiwis into homes. We don’t see any of that ambition in today’s announcement.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Property Council Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 