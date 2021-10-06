Race For Survival For Charity Making Final Wishes Of Terminally Ill New Zealanders Come True

Race4Life Trust, the only not-for-profit dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of terminally ill adults in New Zealand, is calling for urgent public donations to continue operating beyond October 2021, in the face of COVID pressures on the charity.

The organisation has just hit its 6-year anniversary after being founded in 2015 by current General Manager, Viv James. After several years working in palliative care at Auckland’s Mercy Hospice, James established Race4Life – a service granting wishes to New Zealanders over the age of 18 with a terminal illness.

James says the volunteer-based Trust relies on the generosity of New Zealanders and local businesses to fulfil the multitude of wishes it receives every year.

“Over the past six years we’ve fulfilled 600 wishes to Kiwis with a terminal illness, having a tremendous impact on the recipients, families and communities nationwide. A wish is a gift of hope and happiness at a time when patients need it the most. It can dramatically lift the spirits of people with life-limiting illness who can often feel isolated and removed from society.”

Wishes granted by Race4Life range from money-can’t-buy experiences like meeting famous icons, to financial relief for lower income families to reconnect before their loved ones pass. The organisation has over 30 live wishes on its waitlist, including a family trip to the Kapiti Coast and driving hot laps at Highlands Motorsport park, Central Otago.

One recipient of a Race4Life wish is Loretta Taylor, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour at 29 years old. Taylor was gifted a trip to Queenstown with her husband and two young children, which she says helped bring hope and joy into her life.

“When you’re unwell, your state of mind and wellbeing is so important. That’s why the Race4Life Trust and their work is supportive of their palliative care patients. They encourage and enable us to do the things we’ve always dreamed of doing and to spend time with the people we love the most. We couldn’t be more thankful for the Wish experience. During a personally challenging time, this helped us make lasting family memories that we all cherish.”

Prior to COVID-19, the organisation relied on major fundraising events to cover the costs associated with maintaining staff, providing support to its volunteers, and covering wish-related costs, such as flights.

After a challenging 18 months, the Race4Life team now requires $300,000 to continue its life-changing work for at least one more year, enabling them to fulfil up to 100 additional wishes of terminally ill New Zealanders.

This financial support will also allow for two new appointments to bolster and futureproof the Race4Life team, including developing a diversification and sustainability plan without the reliance on major events for funding, in precarious COVID times.

One of the appointments will be a new General Manager to replace founder Viv James, who is standing down at the end of October after seven extraordinary years of voluntary service to Race4Life.

James has worked for the organisation free-of-charge since its inception in 2015. Her replacement will enter a paid position, which James hopes will incentivise the right candidate to come forward.

“We’re looking for someone to breathe new life into the organisation and futureproof the Race4Life team so they can continue to fulfil the wishes of Kiwis with terminal illnesses across the country,” says James.

The organisation is also looking to establish a new fundraising director position, which James says will allow the organisation to streamline and diversify its fundraising strategy and cement Race4Life’s position in New Zealand.

“Before the pandemic, we were entering a growth stage where this position was necessary to manage our fundraising strategy. Now we see this role as essential for our survival and to provide us with the tools to diversify our fundraising approach when operating within the unpredictable COVID-19 environment,” says James.

More information about Race4Life can be found here: www.race4life.org.nz

Notes to editor:

Race4Life is the only non-government organisation (NGO) dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of terminally ill adults in New Zealand. Founder and General Manager Viv James warmly likens it to ‘Make A Wish for adults’.

Pre-COVID, the charity was gaining huge momentum in New Zealand, achieving a staggering 570% increase in the number of wishes it was able to grant between 2015 and 2019 and granting over 600 wishes since its establishment in 2015.

The Wish service is available to any terminally ill New Zealander and runs on a waitlist basis. Wishes can range from money-can't-buy experiences like meeting famous icons, to financial relief for lower income families to reconnect before their loved ones pass.

The organisation currently has over 30 wishes on its waitlist, including a family trip to the Kapiti Coast and driving hot laps at Highlands Motorsport park, Central Otago.

About Race4Life

Race4Life is a registered charity that fulfils the wishes of palliative care patients throughout New Zealand. The team is committed to raising the spirits and wellbeing of persons living with life limiting medical conditions. It fulfils the wishes of terminally ill patients through the provision of money-can’t-buy events, activities and/or special social occasions.

© Scoop Media

