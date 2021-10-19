Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auditor-General's Annual Report 2020/21

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We've published our Annual report 2020/21 on our website.

This annual report outlines our achievements during the year, how we have continued to responded to the challenges of Covid-19, and how we have prepared ourselves to be better positioned to play our role into the future.

New Zealand spent much of 2020/21 responding to the health, welfare, social, and economic impacts of Covid-19. At a time when there is a significant and rapid increase in Government expenditure to respond to the impacts of Covid-19 and the reliance we all place on essential public services, the importance of our Office's work has never been more apparent.

Our work programme for the coming year includes a focus on providing clear and independent information about the Government’s Covid-19 response, and further work looking at how the public sector is improving the lives of New Zealanders.

