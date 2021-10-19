Auditor-General's Annual Report 2020/21

We've published our Annual report 2020/21 on our website.

This annual report outlines our achievements during the year, how we have continued to responded to the challenges of Covid-19, and how we have prepared ourselves to be better positioned to play our role into the future.

New Zealand spent much of 2020/21 responding to the health, welfare, social, and economic impacts of Covid-19. At a time when there is a significant and rapid increase in Government expenditure to respond to the impacts of Covid-19 and the reliance we all place on essential public services, the importance of our Office's work has never been more apparent.

Our work programme for the coming year includes a focus on providing clear and independent information about the Government’s Covid-19 response, and further work looking at how the public sector is improving the lives of New Zealanders.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.

We are sending you this information because you subscribed to our email notifications list and provided us with your name and contact information. We won’t share your name and contact information with anyone, and we won’t use it for any purpose other than to send you these notifications. Please contact us if you want a copy of your contact information or if you would like to update your details. You can read our privacy statement on our website.

© Scoop Media

