Bipartisan Housing Bill Good News For Wellington
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Business Central
The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has welcomed today’s
announcement of a bipartisan housing plan.
"The
bipartisan approach places business at the heart of housing
policy," said Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Simon
Arcus. "By cutting unnecessary regulations, and offering
much needed certainty, this plan clears the way for
Wellington to grow."
"To attract skilled talent and
lower costs for business Wellington must build housing. Too
often, developers ready to make change are held back by high
costs and restrictive planning laws. The proposed changes
recognise that business is ready to help, and is based
placed to solve Wellington’s housing crisis."
"The
bipartisan approach offers a guarantee to developers that
policies will remain consistent, and encourages them to
invest now."
"We look forward to further co-operation
between National and Labour on the issues that
matter."
