Protection Framework Will Hasten Reopening Of The Economy
Friday, 22 October 2021, 1:12 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s COVID-19
Protection Framework announced today.
BusinessNZ Chief
Executive Kirk Hope says the framework provides much needed
clarity on moving beyond lockdowns and enabling the
reopening of the economy.
"It is encouraging to see
further support being offered to Auckland businesses
currently struggling under level 4
restrictions.
"Higher payments for businesses impacted
by higher alert levels - doubling the Resurgence Support
Payment until the new framework becomes operational, paying
it fortnightly, and offering transition payments for
businesses when they move into the new framework - will help
support those businesses until they can fully
open.
"As well, the business advice and mental health
support for Auckland businesses through the Regional
Business Partners programme will be highly targeted
support."
Mr Hope said moving to the new framework and
allowing people to move around the country and beyond relies
on 90% vaccination rates. The clear message this framework
sends is that getting vaccinated is the key to staying safe
and to New Zealand businesses being able to re-open, and for
New Zealand families to be able spend Christmas together -
so, get
vaccinated!
