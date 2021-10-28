Handout For Big Onion Undermines Free Trade
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Government's $2.8
million handout to onion growers, New Zealand
Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says,
"This is an eye-watering display of protectionist
subservience to New Zealand's influential onion
lobby."
"It undermines the spirit of our planned free
trade agreement with the UK. How can we claim to support
free and fair trade when we're giving local onion growers an
unfair handout?"
"What happens when our trade partners
respond to our onion subsidy with local onion subsidies of
their own? Do we just keep throwing money at the industry in
a taxpayer-funded international bidding war?"
"New
Zealand farmers learned to live without subsidies following
reforms in 1980s. This kind of backward agri-socialist
cronyism sets a dangerous precedent that will see Big Potato
and Big Avocado clamoring for handouts of their
own."
"The only way to win this game is not to play.
Let our onion growers stand on their own feet. New Zealand
onions are tasty and affordable enough to beat foreign
onions any day of the week, no handout
needed."
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>