Focus On Covid Hospitalisation Rate – Not Community Cases
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
“The government needs to start using the covid
hospitalisation rate and ICU numbers to make decisions and
shift from using the increasingly irrelevant ‘community
case numbers’,” says Winston Peters Leader of New
Zealand First.
“It is important that we make the
right decisions based on the right information for the
health of kiwis, their freedoms, their businesses, and their
livelihoods.”
“University of Auckland emeritus
professor of medicine Des Gorman has stated that the
continued use by the government of statistics such as the
number of cases in the community is becoming
‘superfluous.’”
“It was right in the beginning
to focus on community cases to stop the spread, but we are
in a position now to focus on ensuring our health system can
handle any serious cases that may occur. It is no longer
about whether people have the virus.”
“The entire
intent of vaccination is to ensure people and the community
can live normal lives with covid in our midst. We will soon
be over eighty percent fully vaccinated and moving towards
ninety.”
“We currently have forty two covid cases
in hospital across the country – with well over one and a
half million people in lockdown.”
“Continuing to
base lockdown decisions on increasingly irrelevant data is
causing multiple unnecessary business and social
disasters,” says Mr
Peters.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>