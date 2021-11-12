Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Less ‘Sausage Flats’, More Perimeter Blocks

Friday, 12 November 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Coalition for More Homes

The Coalition for more Homes acknowledges the bipartisan drafting of the RMA Amendment Bill, something rarely done in Parliament. This is a strong acknowledgment of the seriousness of New Zealand’s housing crisis.

We strongly support the intent of the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS). Enabling three storeys everywhere allows for a greater range of housing typologies from stand-alone homes and terraced houses to apartments, and a range of dwelling sizes, from smaller households to intergenerational whānau, to be permitted in all neighbourhoods of Tier 1 cities.

The Coalition for More Homes alternative standards recommend a number of changes to the MDRS, to ensure the standards effectively incentivise and enable quality housing development in our neighbourhoods. These recommendations are the result of consultation with a number of architects and urban designers who regularly contribute to medium density urban developments in the public and private sector across New Zealand.

We believe quality design is less about attention to aesthetic preferences, but more about how location, aspect and form of homes support our wellbeing, and contribute to the wider neighbourhood, in part by providing more homes for people to live in. Unfortunately, the predominant experience with medium density housing in suburban New Zealand has been with ‘sausage flat’ and ‘infill’ - typologies that often create issues with privacy, private space, and sunlight access. The MDRS in its current form is likely to exacerbate these issues.

Our alternative standards prioritise development at the front of a site to support better urban design outcomes, including outlook spaces, privacy, sunlight access and interface with the street and public realm that support safety. Enabling development right up to the front of the property is an efficient use of urban land. By removing the height, boundary controls and front yard requirements, windows and balconies can become oriented towards the street and back, managing privacy, and open space can be unified as a single, large backyard.

When multiple neighbouring sites are developed in this manner, you get a perimeter block, the common typology in most European cities. As our cities slowly develop over time, we support standards that work towards creating perimeter blocks. In this process, development will strengthen street activation, safety and privacy and efficiently use the site area through development.

We recognise that more traditional infill housing to the rear of the property can have a role in addressing the housing crisis. Our alternative standards still allow for low numbers of new units at the rear of sites but with restrictions in place to ensure quality outcomes, including privacy. For example, an additional house or granny flat, particularly on larger sections. However, higher quantities and densities of development to the rear of sites will lead to negative outcomes including privacy and safety issues.

Our alternative standards for the MDRS seek to enable more compact urban forms, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transport emissions. These are unequivocally ‘good’ outcomes.

For further detail on these standards, please see the attached PDF introducing our alternative MDRS.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coalition for More Homes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 