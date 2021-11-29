Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid

Monday, 29 November 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says:


“Systematic research of feelings and attitudes to Covid and how they have varied over the course of the pandemic suggests that Aucklanders are not at breaking point.


“In surveys every fortnight or so, across the Delta period, market research firm Perceptive has asked large samples of about 1000 New Zealanders about a battery of emotions, including their level of concern with Covid, their satisfaction with government and media information, and with government performance.


“The results show that New Zealanders as a whole have not much changed their feelings about life.


“However, their concern with Covid, but also their evaluation of information provision and government performance, has declined.


“Amongst Aucklanders, the level of concern remains low at about 40 per cent, compared to 44 per cent at the beginning of the Covid lockdown period. In comparison, New Zealanders as a whole have been fairly steady on around 40 per cent across several types of feeling. Concern was slightly elevated in October but has now fallen again.


“From the end of August to a week ago, the number of people who said that they often or very often had positive emotions such as feeling loving, happy, positive or content over the past week have fallen a few per cent, to levels just above 40 per cent.


“Some feelings, such as feeling negative or scared, have risen about 5 per cent – but less than one-in-five people are reporting such feelings, and feelings of anger haven’t shifted.


“People are presumably feeling more relaxed now that an expanded range of activities has been possible and also they may feel happier about the longer-term, seeing some light at the end of the tunnel with more policy certainty.”


Click here for a table showing the Perceptive results.


Emeritus Professor Charles Crothers has been compiling survey data on attitudes to New Zealand’s and New Zealanders’ COVID-19 response.


The table linked to above is from his paper published in the Aotearoa New Zealand Journal of Social Issues. 
The resource will be useful for researchers and journalists looking into people’s attitudes towards social distancing, mask wearing, lockdowns and their boundaries, as well towards New Zealand’s overall approach.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Omicron, And The Bridges/Luxon Dilemma


At this early stage, the Omicron variant seems to be more infectious, and more able to bypass the protection offered by vaccines and by the antibodies generated by previous infection. The fact that it is being spread around the globe by travellers who were all presumably fully immunised and had pre-flight negative Covid tests is a bit alarming. Even so, it is still unclear at this point whether Omicron is likely to result in higher rates of hospitalisation and death than the Delta variant. Omicron will make you sick. But how sick..? More>>




 
 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 