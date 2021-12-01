Waitangi Week
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Waitangi National Trust
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no
in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi
Week 2022.
Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it
would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the
usual events of Waitangi commemorations, which attract
30,000 to 40,000 people annually. The health and safety of
visitors, staff and the local community is of paramount
importance to the Trust so cancelling the event is the only
responsible decision under the circumstances.
Waitangi
National Trust Chairman Pita Tipene said it was a decision
not taken lightly. “The first week in February is when the
attention of the nation is focused on Waitangi and its
significance in our national character, the week when we
host tens of thousands of manuhiri from all over Aotearoa
New Zealand. However, we are in unprecedented times and the
health of our people and of our visitors is our primary
concern. I know many will be disappointed but it is the
right call for the times we are in and we will now look for
creative ways in which to commemorate the promise of
Waitangi. All going well, Waitangi Week will be back bigger
and better than ever in 2023.”
Waitangi Treaty
Grounds will be working with radio, TV and online
broadcasters to deliver a virtual Waitangi Day experience on
6 February
2022.
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>