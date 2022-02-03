Business Events Sector Hard Hit By Ongoing Isolation

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) says today’s New Zealand government announcement on border openings is great news for returning kiwis and others, but will not help revive New Zealand’s hard-hit industry unless there is a radical change to isolation requirements.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says isolation, in any format, is an impediment for international visitors.

“Currently $150 million worth of business events are at risk because of international border settings,” she says.

“The sooner the government can announce opening to Australian manuhiri without isolation, the sooner our sector can begin to recover.

“We do take some optimism from the government’s decision to continue to review these restrictions. However, given planning is required for business events, the sooner we know borders can open without isolation, the better.

“The reality is a business visitor will not isolate in a hotel for seven to 10 days if they are expected to attend a three-day conference. The sector will now be fielding cancellations and postponements from Australia.

“Our industry members are in dire need of assistance, and we continue to work with government positively to support initiatives to help revive our ailing industry. The ability to welcome back international delegates and attendees is just one of those initiatives.

“While the Prime Minister’s speech today acknowledged the exemplary work of other industries throughout the pandemic, it was disappointing it did not recognise what was once New Zealand’s largest export earner.

“The impact the pandemic has had on business events, major events, cruise, tourism, and hospitality has been extreme. And while we now look forward to a future with greater optimism, it will take some time to work through the past,” Lisa Hopkins says.



