Governments Dragging Their Feet On Rapid Energy Transition – Report

A research report released this week by the Fossil Fuels Aotearoa Research Network (FFARN), led by economic anthropologist Dr Terrence Loomis confirms governments have an important role to play in rapid energy transitions, but few are acting like there’s a climate emergency.

The report, Accelerating Energy Transition: Obstacles and Opportunities for Urgent Government Action, [embargoed copy attached] suggests there is more to the reluctance of governments to undertake urgent energy reform than party politics or failure of ‘political will.’

“We found that politicians encountered several typical obstacles when trying to build a collective political will to introduce bold measures like rapid energy transition,” Dr Loomis said. “These could be categorised as either economic, structural/institutional or political.”

For example, the study found policymakers were often locked into the outmoded economic paradigm of ‘growth’ rather than more holistic frameworks that were better suited to addressing the climate crisis. Politically, the research showed the fossil fuels industry was playing a key role in delaying energy system transformation and encouraging public backlash against strong government energy measures.

Dr Loomis noted “The study suggests strategies progressive policy makers could consider, in collaboration with concerned business leaders and climate action groups, to overcome such obstacles and unblock policy inertia.”

350 Aotearoa is hosting a webinar on 17 February 2022, where Dr Loomis will present the research findings and discuss the implications of the report with participants. 350 Aotearoa is using the release of the report as a springboard to expanding its national energy campaign.

Coal Action Network’s Tim Jones said his organisation welcomed the release of the report, which he said provided some much-needed fresh thinking on how to overcome the many pitfalls to accelerating energy transition.

“We know urgent action is needed to decarbonise our energy system, but figuring out the best route to do that, and avoiding side-tracks and false turns is not easy. Lack of agreement among those working to accelerate the energy transition makes it easier for fossil fuel companies and their supporters to delay the climate justice action we so desperately need,” Jones said.

David Tong of Oil Change International also welcomed the report, citing research suggesting if we just burned the oil and gas reserves in existing fields it would still take us beyond 1.5ºC warming.

“To keep the ambition of the Paris Agreement alive and protect people from the worst impacts of the climate crisis, governments must break free from vested interests, and implement meaningful policies to manage the decline in oil, gas, and coal production,” Tong stated.

New Zealand has taken a critical step forward by joining the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance as an associate member.

The FFARN report, Tong said, “outlines strategies for overcoming predatory delay, and unlocking the government action needed to manage the decline of fossil fuels.”

