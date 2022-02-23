Govt MP Appears To Put Politics Ahead Of Community Safety And COVID Compliance

Reacting to evidence on social media that suggests Government MP Shanan Halbert has failed to self-isolate while waiting for a COVID test in breach of the Government’s requirements, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“If this is true, Shanan Halbert’s arrogant disregard for the rules is an insult to everyone currently complying with the isolation requirements at great cost. For weeks the Government has said you’re only supposed to be tested if you are symptomatic or a close contact of a positive case, and you’re supposed to isolate until the test comes back negative.”

“We’re far from Omicron’s peak, but already businesses are reporting staff shortages due to the strict isolation rules imposed by the Government. Companies are struggling to staff the shop floors. In Auckland more than 70% of Auckland businesses expect to close because of isolation rules. Even supermarket chains are being forced to reduce hours.”

“At the Taxpayers’ Union we’re dealing with the effects of this regulatory tax right now with a key staffer forced to isolate while they await test results. ”

“How can the Government expect New Zealanders to follow these costly rules when one of its own MPs are flouting them for the sake of a few selfies? At least the former Health Minister David Cark was breaking the law by himself on his cycle ride and not risking infection of constituents and elderly.”

“Jacinda Ardern needs to either sack Shanan Halbert and show the rules matter, or scrap the isolation requirements.”

