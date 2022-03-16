Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

High Court Orders Civil Penalties Totalling $130,000 For Purchase Of Sensitive Land Without Consent

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: LINZ

A Korean citizen and his lawyer have been ordered to pay $130,000 in civil penalties, in addition to criminal fines handed down in 2020, after the pair attempted to obstruct the Overseas Investment Office investigation.

Both matters relate to the purchase of sensitive land in Helensville without consent during 2016.

Dr Won Joo Hur has now been ordered to pay penalties of $100,000, and his lawyer Dr Jaeho Choi has been ordered to pay $30,000 for acquiring the land without consent and using a company to try to avoid the Overseas Investment Act 2005.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Manager Enforcement Simon Pope says the Overseas Investment Office welcomes the court’s decision.

“This has been a long-running investigation leading to action being taken in both the criminal and civil spheres,” Mr Pope said.

“The defendants tried to make the purchase in the name of a New Zealand-owned company, despite legal advice that they couldn’t do that. This kind of thing doesn’t wash. You can’t use an associated company to make a purchase on your behalf.

“To keep themselves safe, overseas investors can make sure that any purchase agreements they enter into are subject to consent from the Overseas Investment Office. That’s a simple act that can prevent these kinds of penalties.”

 

Read the 2022 High Court judgement

Read the press releases relating to the 2020 criminal convictions and fines.

Dr Jaeho Choi - 2020

Dr Won Joo Hur - 2020

© Scoop Media

Find more from LINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 