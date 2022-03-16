Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 2:49 pm
Press Release: External Reporting Board

Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets which combined, outline how entities need to assess current and future climate risks and opportunities and report on corresponding financial implications.

“These are challenging but critical topics that will require reporting entities to think about developing and implementing new processes,” says XRB Board Chair Michele Embling.

The Strategy section looks at the impacts of climate risks and opportunities on an entity’s business model, strategy and financial planning over the short, medium, and long term, including actual and potential financial impacts.

“Entities will need to look at various possible future scenarios and test the resilience of their business model and strategy to form a realistic picture of potential future performance.

The proposed Targets and Metrics section details how entities will report on measuring and managing climate risks and opportunities.

“These disclosures will mean information users, such as investors, will have sight of an entity’s potential risk-adjusted returns, their ability to meet financial obligations, and have a good idea of how they are managing or adapting to climate risks and opportunities.” Added Ms Embling

The FMA, who are responsible for compliance and enforcement of the reporting regime, has signalled realistic expectations in its implementation approach.

“We recognise that reporting entities won’t achieve perfection on day one, so our compliance expectations will be focused on supporting entities to meet the new reporting requirements”, said FMA Acting Director of Capital Markets Paul Gregory.

Development of the climate reporting standards follows the announcement in 2020 to introduce a mandatory reporting regime for key New Zealand companies including large, listed issuers and financial sector entities.

Consultation closes 13 April. See the consultation document here.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/XRB_CRD_At_a_Glance_EMBARGOED.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/XRB_CRD_Consultation_Document_EMBARGOED.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from External Reporting Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 