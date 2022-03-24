Queenstown Lakes District Council – Development Of Lakeview Land
Thursday, 24 March 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We received a letter raising concerns about the decision
of Queenstown Lakes District Council to sell the block of
land known as Lakeview, and a request that we inquire into
the Council’s decision.
We asked the Council for
information about the matter raised and reviewed information
about this development made publicly available by the
Council. Based on the information we reviewed, we have not
identified issues with the Council’s processes that
warrant further inquiry by us.
We’ve published our
response to the complainant on our
website.
Submissions
We’ve also published
two recent submissions on our website:
- Our
submission to the Pae Ora Legislation Committee on the
Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill
- Our
submission to the New Zealand Auditing and Assurance
Standards Board on amendments to the Code of Ethics for
Non-Assurance
Services
