Queenstown Lakes District Council – Development Of Lakeview Land

We received a letter raising concerns about the decision of Queenstown Lakes District Council to sell the block of land known as Lakeview, and a request that we inquire into the Council’s decision.

We asked the Council for information about the matter raised and reviewed information about this development made publicly available by the Council. Based on the information we reviewed, we have not identified issues with the Council’s processes that warrant further inquiry by us.

We’ve published our response to the complainant on our website.

Submissions

We’ve also published two recent submissions on our website:

Our submission to the Pae Ora Legislation Committee on the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill

Our submission to the New Zealand Auditing and Assurance Standards Board on amendments to the Code of Ethics for Non-Assurance Services

