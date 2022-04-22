Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation Hits 30-year High

Friday, 22 April 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Brewers Guild of NZ

The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years. In 2021 New Zealanders paid $1.22 billion in alcohol excise, set to increase to $1.3 billion for 2022. An increase of $28.3 million for beer alone.

“The beer excise increase could not come at a worse time for brewers and consumers, with the effects of COVID-19 still holding sway on the economy, the cost of living squarely in focus for New Zealanders and the hospitality sector far from being back to normal.” Said Brewers Association of New Zealand Executive Director Dylan Firth and Brewers Guild Executive Director Melanie Kees.

Brewers Guild Member and Co-Founder of Good George Brewing Brian Watson Said “we currently pay over $3.0 million in excise already, a 6.9% increase is the same as hiring 2-3 new staff members, a $204k increase on last year”

“At a time when New Zealanders are facing an economic crunch, the increase to beer tax is a hard one to swallow.” Said Firth and Kees

“One of the most important avenues for brewers is selling their product through bars and restaurants and the hospitality industry has suffered badly during the past 2 years and needs specific support. Yet here is the wider brewing and hospitality sector being hit with an extra $28.3 million tax.”

“Under the projected increase the excise tax would now be $83.08 per keg, $0.55 per bottle and $0.71 per Pint[1]. All before GST is added.”

“As a sector, increasing costs brought on by tax make operating in this economic environment tough. Large and small breweries are having to make difficult decisions about where to invest or where to pass on costs”

“In late 2021 our organisations jointly asked for additional Government support that could be delivered in an extremely targeted way via an immediate 50% reduction on excise tax for keg beer. This would have provided a short sharp cost reduction on tap beer supporting the hospitality sector and when passed on for the consumer too.”

“Again, we reaffirm our call for this action to be considered”

“A keg specific excise reduction such as this is targeted only to hospitality operators, as kegs are almost exclusively used by bars and restaurants. This also provides targeted support for small breweries who generally have higher ratios of product sold through kegs, as well as often through their own taprooms. What we are looking to target would be consistent with other peer markets such as Australia, which has a long-standing specific excise rates for keg beer and the UK which has for the last 2 years frozen excise tax completely and created a new specific keg rate.” Said Firth

“Government has shown with the petrol excise tax reduction, that is willing to use novel ideas to solve different cost of living problems. Over 160,000 New Zealanders are employed in the accommodation and food service industry, many of these being pubs and restaurants. With venues seeing huge decreases in trade since the COVID-19 outbreak a 50 per cent keg beer would reduce the tax payable on a pint of beer by around 35 cents.”

“The Brewers Association and Brewers Guild of New Zealand along with Hospitality New Zealand are calling on the Government to deliver beer tax relief to pubs, clubs and beer drinkers and other venues through a cut in keg beer tax. This will see a campaign launched next week asking for the Government to step in with sector specific support around reducing keg tax.”

[1] 5% ABV for a 330ml bottle, 425ml pint, 50L keg

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Brewers Guild of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 