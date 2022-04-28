Councillor Sam Jennings Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Horowhenua

Today I am announcing my intention to stand as Mayor of Horowhenua, with my campaign for change officially commencing in May.

I will bring youthful energy and passion for refreshing and refocusing Council to deliver better. I will be the champion and advocate that Horowhenua needs right now.

Our Council is in desperate need of change. The arrival of a new Chief Executive brings great opportunity, but a new direction is needed in governance leadership to make real change and make things happen quicker. Council is moving too slow, can be frustrating for many to deal with, and there are many examples of wasteful spending of ratepayer dollars.

During this term, I have been critical of the current leadership and Council's governance and operational performance because Council has failed to perform or deliver. So, I have decided that the best way to tackle the many ongoing issues is to put myself forward to lead and deliver the change that needs to happen for a better future for our district.

I have had numerous people of different ages and stages from diverse walks of life encourage me to run for Mayor. They say we need a champion, someone that is not afraid to tell Council its needs to do and be better – someone who is a change-maker and advocate for better. That is me.

I will bring positive leadership that is effective and results-driven. I will be a mayor that makes things happen and gets things done. It is time for a change, time for action, and time for delivery. I will lead a Council that is unwavering in its focus on its core activity – to serve the people of this community. Under my leadership, we will focus on the important stuff and not fluff.

Under my leadership Council will transition from a 'no' culture to a 'deliver the yes' mindset to be more responsive to our residents and to find solutions, not put up barriers.

I want to be a mayor who leads bold thinking and action – to be better in everything Council does and find new and more efficient ways of doing things. We need to try new things and not be afraid to learn lessons and admit mistakes.

I will change the way we deliver services to be more responsive and tackle the basics better and address long-standing infrastructure issues, like flooding roads and properties, potholes that never seem to get fixed and replace broken footpaths and street lights.

I will be an honest mayor that will deliver the most openness, transparency and accountability the Council has ever seen. I will ensure we report far more openly to the public about what projects we are doing, how much we are spending and tracking.

I want to position us as a family and age-friendly district and that we have services and infrastructure to match.

Over the coming months, I will be releasing details of a manifesto that is focused on the priority areas that will help us unlock our potential, get things happening and ensure better governance of the Council.

In my first year as leader, things will be significantly different. Council will change, and we will move faster. I will implement a bold first 60-day plan to set the tone toward 2025, establish expectations, and prioritise our work over the next three years. We will set a budget early and stick to it – to ensure we keep Council spending and debt under control.

I will be a mayor focused on a culture of fiscal restraint and discipline lacking in this and previous terms. On my watch, it will not be acceptable for residents to endure 7+% rate increases experienced in 2021 and 2022. Instead, there will be a focus on affordability, sensible spending and finding additional funding sources other than rates. I will insist on sound business cases and complete financial and risk information ahead of any budgeting or decision-making.

As Mayor, I will ensure that zero-based budgeting is implemented across the organisation to ensure that all expenses are scrutinised and justified each year. We won't just allocate budgets because we have always done; we will look at our planned needs and budget accordingly, always looking for savings or to cut wasteful spending. In addition, under my leadership, we will implement a Remuneration and Employment Policy that sets out direction around employee staffing levels and the remuneration of employees to limit the bureaucracy.

I will ensure that Council will properly monitor contracts to ensure performance and accountability. In addition, we will actively ensure that our contractors provide quality services and value for money.

In my first two months as Mayor, I will work with my team to develop a clear roadmap for success to 2025 and beyond, based on a vision owned by all elected members, which is then communicated to and lived by all staff. Council will hold the Chief Executive to account for delivering on that vision. Despite differences in ideas and views on specific issues, we will have a Council team that is unified and working together in sync toward a common purpose, ensuring that we are doing what is right, not what is easy.

As Mayor, I will continue to champion and advocate fiercely for the interests of Horowhenua, including with respect to the Horowhenua Expressway project – to get the best design and package we can. In addition, I will continue to oppose the proposed three waters reforms to ensure our water assets remain controlled by locals.

While I have only had a single term as Councillor, I have learnt fast and understand where the issues are. I have the skills, intellect, and knowledge to tackle the key issues. I can lead a high performing unified governance group through enhanced communication and collaboration, more consensus building, and clear focus and expectations on performance to deliver for residents.

I am confident I am the best person to lead Council and the District as Mayor. Therefore, I intend to put my business endeavours on hold to be a full-time Mayor who is active in the community and will communicate much more frequently and through multiple channels.

Whether it is O2NL, three waters, or our housing crisis, the Mayor must be the district's champion. I am willing and able to fight for a better deal for our community. I will be collaborative and constructive but not afraid to call out or push back against things that aren’t in our best interest.

I have a clear vision for Horowhenua –to be a place where our residents choose to live, work and play, and one which celebrates the lifestyle we enjoy embraces growth and realises the district's potential to ensure people can be healthier, wealthier and happier. My mission is to be a mayor who leads change to deliver a Council focused on fiscally responsible, highly valued and dependable services to residents, with integrity, openness, and professionalism.

