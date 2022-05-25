Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Set To Delay Pollution Busting Warmer Homes Before Ink Is Dry On Emissions Reduction Plan

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Green Building Council

The government is set to delay plans to improve the insulation of new homes in New Zealand, just days after including the measures in the much vaunted emissions reduction plan unveiled last week.

The emissions reduction plan included a move to improve ‘insulation standards so new buildings will be warmer and drier while requiring 40 per cent less energy to heat.’ This was widely consulted on with industry last year, with 98 percent of responses backing improved insulation and for doing so in the shortest time possible.

The improved insulation standards, known as H1, were due to be compulsory from November, however government officials this afternoon confirmed to the Green Building Council that they would be delayed by half a year.

A typical new Kiwi home emits five times too much carbon to stay within two degrees of warming, and many New Zealanders will already be feeling the chill of their poorly insulated homes as we head into winter.

Andrew Eagles, chief executive of the Green Building Council said: “This delay will condemn tens of thousands of Kiwi households to colder homes, that are more difficult and more expensive to heat and saddle them with higher household energy bills.

“This will do nothing to address concerns over the increasing costs of living, nor will it do anything to reduce the carbon pollution from New Zealand homes.

“Improving insulation has endless benefits. It’s a simple, popular way to cut carbon pollution by reducing the amount of energy needed to heat a home. And the cheapest, cleanest form of energy is the energy you don’t use. It also keeps homes warmer, and makes a home a healthier place for families to thrive in.

“Two years ago government set out a pathway way to lower carbon, healthier homes and buildings. It is essential that builders, designers, engineers and the supply chain gear up and get on the pathway to net zero buildings set out in building for climate change programme. Otherwise more inaction and delay will see whānau and businesses face higher bills and higher emissions.”

