Lack Of Respect Shown To Voters

Friday, 23 September 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

Mayoral candidate, Craig Lord is starting to wonder about the ethics being shown by his opponents as another debate is cancelled at short notice.

In what has become a disturbing pattern during the campaign, Efeso Collins has put in yet another apology to organisers at the last minute.

“It’s disrespectful,” says Lord, “These events are organised months in advance, and Collins has missed more than I can remember. Some he hasn’t even sent an apology, he just never turned up.”

The latest debate, which was to be held in the CBD-based Commercial Club, was being hosted by respected journalist Wendie Petrie and would have been a full house of mostly corporate audience.

“The organisers made contact twice, first to say Collins wasn’t attending, which didn’t shock me, but then to say Brown had pulled out as well. One can only assume he wasn’t willing to debate against me, it shows a lack of character and respect to both voters and organisers”

The next event on the hectic schedule is Auckland Grey Power on Friday morning, the question being, will Collins show up?

 

Craig Lord

