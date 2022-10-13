Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fresh Funding For Nationwide EDNA Waterways Initiative

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 11:46 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

From Northland to Southland, communities will be wading into their waterways to test what native plant life and animal species are there, thanks to funding from the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao - Open Waters Aotearoa eDNA programme.

This round, 21 community groups received funding for environmental DNA (eDNA) kits and to have their samples tested at Wilderlab laboratory.

Environmental DNA, or eDNA, refers to the tiny traces of genetic material left behind as living things pass through water or soil.

The EPA’s General Manager Engagement, Paula Knaap, says: "Testing of samples taken from waterways around the country will show the plants and animals that are present. These results can then be added to an online map that anyone can access. This empowers communities to make decisions that help their local environment to thrive.

"Maōri, farm and urban communities, and school groups are among those who’ll be taking part. They all have a strong passion for improving the environment for future generations of New Zealanders."

One of the successful applications was for a project run by NZ Landcare Trust and Maungatautari to Pirongia Ecological Corridor society. They plan to use eDNA testing over the next five years to measure the impact of their efforts to improve the water quality in the highly degraded waterways in their area.

NZ Landcare Trust Project Coordinator Bexie Towle says: "We haven’t got much operational money, so support like getting the eDNA kits from the EPA is fantastic. The eDNA testing will give our project community a chance to discover what’s in our own backyards and hopefully inspire others to help us to protect it."

Earlier this year, the EPA secured an extra $150,000 in funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Unlocking Curious Minds programme.

The funding will help extend Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao and enable new groups and existing participants to further explore the benefits of eDNA testing through case studies.

The EPA is providing monthly webinars for participants to learn, share and engage with eDNA experts. These are recorded and posted on the EPA’s resources page.

Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao is supported by Wilderlab testing laboratory and co-leadership from the EPA’s statutory Māori advisory committee, Ngā Kaihautū Tikanga Taiao.

Half of the kits are going to kaitiaki - iwi, hapū, whānau and kura. Another round of funding, specifically for rural catchment groups, will be announced in the coming months.

Find out more about the community projects that received funding

Find out more about Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 