‘A Decade In A Day’ How Unprecedented Change Has Affected 1 Million+ Kiwi

Monday, 17 October 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: KEA

Over the past three years the world has gone through an unprecedented period in history, some describing the pace of change as ‘a decade in a day.’ The rapid rate of global upheaval has transformed our lives, our economies, our habits and our businesses.

To better understand the ways in which this has affected the one million plus Kiwi who live offshore, Kea has launched the ‘changing trends’ survey. This survey, open to all overseas and recently returned Kiwi, seeks to answer key questions around how the past three years has affected their lives and their connection to Aotearoa New Zealand.

The survey will uncover the future plans of these Kiwi to better understand their movements over the coming months and years - are they planning to return home, or leave? How do they feel about Aotearoa New Zealand as a place to visit or do business, and as a nation? And how important is it for them to remain connected to Aotearoa New Zealand while they are away?

Kea Global CEO, Toni Truslove, says the survey will uncover highly valuable emerging trends and insights for Aotearoa New Zealand, as we seek to increase our engagement with travelers, talent, students, consumers and businesses in offshore markets.

“20% of Aotearoa New Zealand’s population - over one million Kiwi, live offshore. The unique perspectives and insights of this group following such a time of change should be key as we look to 2023 and beyond. Our global Kiwi hold unique ambassadorial roles for Aotearoa New Zealand, therefore how they view and talk about us in their business and personal lives while offshore, could have more impact than any other messaging we seek to land Internationally’.

The survey will remain open until the end of October and we invite all offshore and returning Kiwi to take part. We also strongly urge Kiwi here in Aotearoa New Zealand to share the survey link with whānau overseas so their views can be included.

Results will be made available to the media towards the end of November. The survey can be accessed here.

Findings from our previous surveys can be found here

