Groundbreaking Settlement Vote Opens For Bay Of Plenty Iwi

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Whakatohea Pre-settlement Trust

 History is being made in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this week with voting opening on the Whakatōhea settlement. For the first time Whakatōhea whānau will get the opportunity to vote on settling their grievances with the Crown and move forward into a prosperous future for the Iwi.

This is a significant achievement for an Iwi who have been working towards their Treaty Settlement for the last 30 years. The settlement offer has some unique components. Normally, a Treaty Settlement would remove the power of the Waitangi Tribunal to inquire into historical claims, however the Crown has agreed that Whakatohea will be able to proceed with their settlement and continue with the Waitangi Tribunal process.

Maui Hudson, negotiator for the Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust says that the dual process is a win-win for all of Whakatōhea.

“By allowing the dual process, whānau who have fought so hard for a Waitangi Tribunal Inquiry claim will still be able to be heard through the tribunal process, while Settlement will allow the iwi to move forward in its aspirations for the future of the region and for our rangatahi” says Maui.

“This is a first and allows us to meet our whānau aspirations in completing settlement and our whānau who need to have their histories and experiences put on record. This approach enables us to proceed along both pathways for the mutual benefit of all who whakapapa to Whakatōhea.”

If accepted by the Iwi, the Settlement will create increased opportunities providing a much needed injection of financial support and a sense of ownership/identity for a community that has often struggled with low social-economic conditions and high levels of unemployment.

The components of the Settlement focused on mana moana, will give Whakatōhea resources to enhance their vision to be a global leader in aquaculture innovation.

Momentum is already building in the rohe, as seen with the success of Open Ocean Whakatōhea Mussels. The business is a true reflection of what can be achieved when iwi and local community work together to provide improved outcomes for the rohe.

The business which recently opened a purpose-built processing facility in 2021, has provided increased opportunities for employment and with a renewed sense of hope for the future. Whakatōhea whānau are no longer needing to leave the region to find work and gain experience.

Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust Chair, Graeme Riesterer, commented “Our approach to negotiations with the Crown has always been future focused. They have been based on our Whakatōhea 50 year plan and whānau aspirations. Which has shaped a settlement around Mana Tangata, Mana Whenua, and Mana Moana.

“Through the negotiation process we have fully engaged with our whānau on what their aspirations are for the future of Whakatōhea. This settlement will allow us to really move forward with meet those goals for the benefit of the entire rohe, now and into the future.

“The settlement will provide a financial and commercial redress worth over $100m. This is going to make a huge difference in the lives of our whānau. It will however, pale in significance over time when we look at the potential return of 5,000 hectares of marine space. The economic value and potential of this asset will continue to provide opportunities for our rangatahi well into the future.”

Voting on the Whakatōhea settlement opened on the 15 October and closes 18 November 2022. Anyone 18 years or older, who has whakapapa to Whakatōhea is eligible to vote. More information on the Settlement Package and how to vote can be found on the Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust website.

The results of this vote will make history and determine the future of Whakatōhea.

