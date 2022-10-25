Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Rules In Place To Stop Invasive Seaweed Spreading

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

New rules to prevent the spread of an invasive seaweed will soon make it illegal to anchor most vessels in three bays at Aotea Great Barrier Island.

Tougher restrictions, which come into effect at 11.59pm on Monday 31 October, are part of changes to a Controlled Area Notice (CAN) put in place by Biosecurity New Zealand to contain two non-native species of Caulerpa – an introduced seaweed that can spread rapidly and potentially over-run native species.

The CAN and a rāhui imposed by Mana Whenua for Aotea, cover Blind Bay, Whangaparapara Harbour and Tryphena Harbour have been in place since mid-2021 when Caulerpa was first found in the areas.

Until now, anyone wanting to anchor in the areas has needed a permit from Biosecurity New Zealand that required the vessel’s anchor and chain to be cleaned of any seaweed debris before departing the area.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s Director of Response, John Walsh, says following a review of the CAN, there will be no anchoring allowed in the three Aotea bays except in an emergency, or in a few other exceptional circumstances by permit.

In addition, where all forms of fishing were previously banned, rod and line or handline fishing will now be allowed from the shore or wharves and jetties at Aotea.

Caulerpa easily breaks into small fragments which can then be moved to other areas by people going about water activities such as anchoring, diving and fishing, which is why we need these legal controls.

“They’ve been in place for over a year now and we’ve worked with our partners in the response (Mana Whenua, councils and the Department of Conservation) to review the rules to be sure they are robust enough to contain the Caulerpa while having the least possible impact on communities and marine users.

“Permits will not be needed in an emergency – for example where vessels need to shelter from weather.

“Local residents who need to use a vessel for their regular transport and those needing to anchor for scientific research will be able to apply for permission,” Mr Walsh says.

“We looked hard at fishing and determined that line fishing from the shore or structures attached to the shore enabled local people to still fish for kai.

“However, all other types of fishing remain prohibited. Spearfishing, kina and crayfish gathering, net fishing and drift fishing from any type of vessel are not allowed.”

The geographical areas under controls remain the same. Maps and full information are at: www.biosecurity.govt.nz/caulerpa

Exotic Caulerpa is also present in an area off the western coast of Ahuahu Great Mercury Island. This area is also under a rāhui and is part of Biosecurity New Zealand’s CAN.

The legal controls at Great Mercury Island are also currently under review and any changes to the rules there will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, the existing restrictions remain in place – a ban on any fishing activity and a requirement that any vessels anchoring have a clean anchor and chain on departure.

While efforts continue to research control methods, extensive communications will focus on preventing its spread around the islands and to the New Zealand mainland.

A public information campaign started at Labour Weekend to raise awareness among boaties and other visitors to the islands about the CAN and the measures they must take to prevent the spread of Caulerpa.

If you think you have seen Caulerpa outside of the four known areas (Blind Bay, Whangaparapara and Tryphena Harbours and the western coast of Great Mercury Island, contact Biosecurity New Zealand on 0800 80 99 66.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 