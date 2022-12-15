Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Privacy Commissioner To Explore Biometrics Code

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 11:16 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

A code to regulate biometrics is being explored by the Privacy Commissioner.

The use of biometric technologies, such as facial recognition or fingerprint recognition, is a matter of interest to privacy regulators around the world, says Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster.

Thanks to the 100 submissions the Office of the Privacy Commissioner received during the review of its biometrics position paper, and analysis of evidence from New Zealand and overseas, we are looking to consult on a Code of Practice for Biometrics in the new year, he said.

“We are really delighted with the way people have engaged with our initial consultation. It shows there’s a real high level of interest out there.”

The Office released a consultation paper on privacy regulation of biometrics in August 2022, as part of a review of existing regulation and testing whether more needed to be done to protect New Zealanders’ privacy.

Many submitters broadly agreed with the Office’s concerns about biometrics. Biometric information is sensitive information which is unique to the individual and difficult to change, so it needs careful protection.

Other concerns focus on risks of discriminatory impacts from the use of biometrics.

“There was particular concern from Māori about the potential for discriminatory impacts.”

Most submitters thought some further regulatory intervention, such as a code or guidance, would be helpful and would provide greater certainty for regulated agencies and better privacy protection.

“It is fair to say there were mixed views on the most appropriate type of intervention, but what was clear is that something more needs to be done.

“The use of biometrics is growing and diversifying. We want to ensure New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses can harness the benefits of this technology, but also be protected from potential harm.

“What happens next is a round of targeted engagement with agencies and people who are interested in this field about what might be in a code.

“The outcome of that engagement will inform my final decision next year on whether to progress with a Code of Practice.”

If the Commissioner does decide the future use of biometrics in New Zealand needs to be regulated through a code, he wants to have the public involved as much as possible in those discussions.

“We will be actively encouraging the public to take part in the consultation period because the use of biometric information will affect us all.

“Advances in technology can offer great benefits, but it’s important the benefits are enabled for all and the public are safe-guarded against risk.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 