Become A Census Collector For The 2023 Census

Recruitment for census collectors for the 2023 Census is now well underway, Stats NZ said today.

Around 3,000 temporary, paid census collector positions need to be filled from January to April next year. And while there has already been a great response to Stats NZ’s call for collectors, more are needed to make sure everyone is counted and represented in the 2023 Census.

“We want to employ people from every community. It is about locals helping locals. We are making it easier for people to take part in next year’s census, and that includes having more census collectors on the ground providing support for people to complete their forms,” Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collections Operations said.

“If you are looking for a bit of extra cash after the summer holidays, you know your community, and want to help, this could be the perfect short-term job for you. We know there are people in our communities who love to help others, and we encourage those people to become census collectors,” Mason said.

Communities, iwi, businesses, and central and local government use census information to plan and fund all the services and facilities we rely on – like schools and kōhanga reo, hospitals, parks and recreation centres, public transport and roads, and many other services.

“The census is our most valuable source of information about the people and life of Aotearoa New Zealand. What better way to support your whānau and community than by helping people take part in the country’s only five-yearly, nationwide survey?” Mason said.

Census collectors are paid $30 an hour, plus allowances. Paid training is provided, and once your job is finished, you will receive a completion payment.

Stats NZ is working with PERSOLKELLY New Zealand and specialist Māori and Pacific recruitment company Mana Recruitment to find census collectors.

To register your interest, go to:

www.persolkelly.co.nz/censusjobs

or phone: 0800 000 210 #1 for census jobs.

You can find out more about the census at:

www.census.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

