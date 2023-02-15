Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maritime Union Concerned About Ferry Terminal Upgrade

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

The Maritime Union is concerned about reports the Interislander ferry terminal upgrades in Wellington and Picton may be scaled back.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the project is on track to deliver, and any messing with plans at this stage would be an error.

He says while there is an issue with rising costs, it would be a false economy to downgrade the development.

Initial work on the terminals is due to start in the middle of this year, and the two new ferries will be operational in 2025.

“The two new Interislander ferries will be a game changer for New Zealand transport, so the terminals have to be fit for purpose and top quality.”

Mr Harrison says there has been a historic failure by previous Governments to invest in a modern and efficient transport system.

“We are paying for this now in all sorts of areas, and the technical problems with the ageing current ferry fleet are just one example.”

Mr Harrison says the iRex project of new ferries and terminals by KiwiRail is a positive initiative for New Zealand’s transport resilience.

“The Government deserve credit for backing this important project and delivering on fixing neglected areas within New Zealand’s transport system.”

He says there is widespread public support for getting New Zealand’s infrastructure up to speed.

 

© Scoop Media

Maritime New Zealand
 
 
 
