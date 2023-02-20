Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IrrigationNZ & Member Schemes Submit On RMA Replacement - Highlighting Need For New Law

Monday, 20 February 2023, 4:08 pm
Press Release: IrrigationNZ

“As we look to adapt to a changing climate and build resilience in future farming, we need a resource management system that supports investment in, and development of, infrastructure that can handle extreme weather events and fluctuations, such as the terrible floods we have seen recently,” says Vanessa Winning, Chief Executive of IrrigationNZ.

“Unfortunately the current version of the NBEB does not meet these objectives at the very time it is crucial to remove roadblocks and support private and public investment in infrastructure to withstand the next 100 years.

“IrrigationNZ, along with irrigation schemes representing the vast majority of irrigated land, orchards, vineyards and public green spaces, wants to see enabling resource management law that upholds the long term integrity of the environment while future proofing the wellbeing of our communities and ensuring food security.

“If New Zealand wants to grow its food production, as this Government has announced it will do, we need resilient infrastructure that allows for water capture, storage and improved water efficiency. The reality is that most of the fruit, vegetables, and wine, and many other food products in New Zealand rely on irrigation.

“So in the face of growth targets, and an increasingly unpredictable environment, we need both certainty for farmers and growers and resilient infrastructure to support food production.

“We are concerned that the NBEB does not provide this.

“Along with thousands of other submitters we want to see significant improvements made to the NBEB: fairness around time frames for developing this fundamental legislation, and support for strategic long term infrastructure development that provides for lives and livelihoods in a healthy environment,” concludes Ms Winning.

IrrigationNZ's submission addresses the below areas of concern in the Bill which are of particular significance to the irrigation industry. Where possible IrrigationNZ has suggested solutions or alternative options in its submission. The main areas are:

- Recognition of irrigation infrastructure as essential for resilience to climate change

- Water consent duration, reviews and cancellations

- Provisions relating specifically to farming

IrrigationNZ’s submission can be found here: https://www.irrigationnz.co.nz/Attachment?Action=Download&Attachment_id=811

