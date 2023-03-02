Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation Marks Anniversary Of Parliament Riots

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation Marks Anniversary of Parliament Riots, Urges Greater Support for Police Officer Health and Safety in New Zealand

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation, a leading health and safety charity for police officers in New Zealand, today marked the anniversary of the parliament riots, which saw 154 police officers suffer injuries during the protest. Of these injuries, 47 required medical attention, including four fractures, 12 open-wound injuries, and seven concussions.

The Foundation is calling for greater support for police officer health and safety in New Zealand, including the provision of appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) to prevent unnecessary and preventable injuries. New Zealand Police are subject to the same health and safety laws as any other Kiwi business, and workplace injuries are covered and paid for by ACC.

"The injuries suffered by police officers during the parliament riots were unnecessary and preventable," said Allister Rose spokesperson for Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation. "We urge the government to provide greater support for police officer health and safety, including the provision of appropriate PPE to prevent injuries from occurring in the first place."

The Foundation also questioned the cost of the injuries, noting that workplace injuries can be costly not just in terms of medical bills, but also in terms of lost productivity and morale. "The cost of workplace injuries can be significant, not just for individual officers, but also for the wider community," Allister Rose said. "We urge the government to invest in police officer health and safety to ensure that our officers can continue to serve their communities with confidence and pride."

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation is committed to supporting the health and safety of police officers in New Zealand through education, advocacy, and support services. For more information on the Foundation and its work, please visit www.bluehope.co.nz

© Scoop Media

