Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Thumbs Up From Feds On Severe Weather Emergency Bill

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is pleased that Government and Opposition MPs have heard the call for some of the usual RMA red tape to be suspended for farmers fixing cyclone damage.

The intent of the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill, now with a select committee for speedy consideration, is to deem as ‘permitted activities’ work that farmers in the Hawke’s Bay, Tairawhiti and other provinces need to do to correct waterways, remove silt, clear other debris and create the conditions for restored access and animal welfare.

"Feds made this call soon after Cyclone Gabrielle, having seen the positive impact of similar emergency legislation after the Kaikoura/Hurunui earthquake," Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard said.

"This proposed legislation means farmers can direct their time and resources to getting production going again, rather than fretting about consents and delays.

"We’re impressed and thankful for the prompt response from government, and the support from the Opposition as this bill is fine-tuned at select committee - ideally by the end of the week."

National MP Michael Woodhouse said in the House on Tuesday it was "solid-looking legislation" but certain aspects were "clunky and cumbersome". Federated Farmers agrees.

Changes that Federated Farmers want to see include:

- Extension of the geographical area that the legislation covers be extended, at a minimum to also include the Manawatu and Rangitikei Districts, which also suffered significant cyclone damage.

- Extending the period for the emergency activities undertaken by rural landowners to 1 April next year, rather than the proposed October 2023 deadline.

- Removal of the word ‘immediate’ from emergency repair requirements.

"While the proposed eight-month period the legislation would apply isn’t disimilar to the timeframe for the Hurunui/Kaikōura Earthquakes Emergency Relief Act 2016, Feds believes that this a different scale of event and that a longer period is appropriate - partcularly given we’re heading into winter and that will disrupt infrastructure repair work," Andrew said.

"A requirement for ‘immediate’ repairs may also be impractical. For the earthquakes weather was not a factor, whereas here it is. Some repairs, while urgent, will have to wait for the ground to dry out and this might not happen until the summer."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 