Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour Selects Ethan Reille For Waitaki.

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party has selected Ethan Reille as its candidate for the Waitaki electorate in the 2023 general election.

Reille works in Community Development Support at the Waitaki District Council, he has been a representative on the Stronger Waitaki stewardship group, chaired the Waitaki District Youth Council, was Headboy at Waitaki Boys' High School, Youth MP for Rachel Brooking MP.

Reille says: “I’m honoured to have been chosen as Labour’s candidate for Waitaki. Waitaki is my home and always will be, it has made me the person that I am today. I’ll work tirelessly to advocate for this large community and its people."

‘’We have such a wonderful diverse population in our large electorate, and I want to ensure all the voices of local people are heard. As a young person, I want to bring a future focussed perspective to this campaign.

“Now more than ever, we need representatives who will work hard for the people they represent - no matter their politics or point of view. I've committed to doing this throughout my time in Waitaki."

“Labour is investing in Waitaki. This was shown recently with $3.5 million of investment into the Ōamaru hospital. There is always more to be done. Our healthcare, education facilities and small businesses deserve as much investment as our cities. Labour understands this and if elected, I’ll be a strong advocate for local services.

“Our government is tackling the cost of living crisis, investing in rebuilding from recent storms and moving towards a low carbon future. This is the kind of focus Waitaki needs. We have a large electorate, from the corners of Wānaka to the coast of Ōamaru and to the south of Palmerston.

“I will be proud to represent Waitaki in parliament and be a strong, local and present voice for all Waitakians,” says Reille.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 