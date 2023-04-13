Labour Selects Ethan Reille For Waitaki.

The Labour Party has selected Ethan Reille as its candidate for the Waitaki electorate in the 2023 general election.

Reille works in Community Development Support at the Waitaki District Council, he has been a representative on the Stronger Waitaki stewardship group, chaired the Waitaki District Youth Council, was Headboy at Waitaki Boys' High School, Youth MP for Rachel Brooking MP.

Reille says: “I’m honoured to have been chosen as Labour’s candidate for Waitaki. Waitaki is my home and always will be, it has made me the person that I am today. I’ll work tirelessly to advocate for this large community and its people."

‘’We have such a wonderful diverse population in our large electorate, and I want to ensure all the voices of local people are heard. As a young person, I want to bring a future focussed perspective to this campaign.

“Now more than ever, we need representatives who will work hard for the people they represent - no matter their politics or point of view. I've committed to doing this throughout my time in Waitaki."

“Labour is investing in Waitaki. This was shown recently with $3.5 million of investment into the Ōamaru hospital. There is always more to be done. Our healthcare, education facilities and small businesses deserve as much investment as our cities. Labour understands this and if elected, I’ll be a strong advocate for local services.

“Our government is tackling the cost of living crisis, investing in rebuilding from recent storms and moving towards a low carbon future. This is the kind of focus Waitaki needs. We have a large electorate, from the corners of Wānaka to the coast of Ōamaru and to the south of Palmerston.

“I will be proud to represent Waitaki in parliament and be a strong, local and present voice for all Waitakians,” says Reille.

