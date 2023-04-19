Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Political Party Promise To Improve Unhealthy Homes ‘Could Swing The Election’

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Green Building Council

Promises to improve the woeful state of New Zealand’s unhealthy homes could be enough to swing the vote of over a million voters, according to a recent poll.

Asked in a recent ConsumerLink survey ‘Would you be more likely, the same or less likely to vote for a political party that promised to significantly and urgently improve the state of unhealthy homes in New Zealand when in government’, one in three said they would be more likely to cast their vote for a party making such a promise in.

In what looks like a tight election year, the Green Building Council, who commissioned the survey, said any party pledging to fix poor quality homes could swing the election in their favour.

“Every winter thousands of New Zealand families are living in cold homes that are impossible to heat. Our hospitals are inundated with respiratory illness and our electricity grid struggles to keep up with the surging energy demand. Something has to change,” Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles says.

The survey comes hot on the heels of the launch of a vast, unprecedented alliance of business, health, sustainability, environmental, consumer, anti-poverty, building and housing organisations calling for all political parties to prioritise a ‘pollution busting home reno programme’ for hundreds of thousands of homes if elected.

The alliance has now soared to over 150 organisations, including the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation, Consumer NZ, Bayleys, Bunnings, Greenpeace Aotearoa, Child Poverty Action Group, Lawyers for Climate Action, JLL, Pure Advantage, Vector, Sustainable Business Network, WSP, Green Building Council, and many more.

“We’re set for a tight election this year, and a third of Kiwis are saying their vote could be swayed for a party that promises to improve New Zealand’s infamously unhealthy homes. This hot button issue could swing the election later this year," Andrew Eagles says.

“Coupled with the huge and growing alliance calling for political parties to make an election promise to fix hundreds of thousands of cold, damp homes, the pressure is surely growing on politicians to act. Doing so would slash carbon pollution and household bills – particularly important while the costs of living are rising. Plus, it would improve the health of thousands of Kiwis, and provide thousands of jobs for a slowing construction industry. And on top of all that, we now know it would also make sound political sense.”

The survey took place just before the recent devastating floods struck New Zealand. Scientists have since found that climate change made the rainfall from ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle heavier. Since Gabrielle, more than half of Kiwis now want the government to act with greater urgency on climate change, a 1News Kantar poll found.

The most recent census discovered that over 300,000 homes in New Zealand were always or sometimes damp, more than 250,000 homes had visible mould larger than A4 size at least some of the time, and that Maori and Pacific peoples were more likely to live in homes affected by dampness or mould than other ethnic groups. Over two in five Maori and Pacific peoples lived in damp housing.

Ambitiously renovating New Zealand homes would make a fully renewable, fossil fuel free electricity system easier and cheaper to achieve by dramatically reducing electricity demand for heating – while also helping to alleviate the so-called ‘dry year problem’, recent research has found.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Building Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:


National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 