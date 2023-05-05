Update: Inquiry Into The Future Of Inter-regional Passenger Rail
Friday, 5 May 2023, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee
The Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee is
wrapping up our consideration of the Inquiry into the future
of inter-regional passenger rail.
The purpose of this
inquiry is to look at what the future could hold for
inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand. We began this
work in August 2022 and received more than 1000 written
submissions from the public. We know there has been a lot of
public interest in our work, and would like to thank
everyone who shared their thoughts with us.
We’ve
gathered plenty of advice and are steaming ahead to finalize
what we, as a cross-party panel of MPs, would like to say in
our report. We hope to share our report with the public in
early June 2023. We hope it will help put New Zealand on the
right track for the future.
· Read
the terms of reference of the inquiry
· Read
the written submissions on this inquiry
Shanan
Halbert
Chairperson of the Transport and
Infrastructure
Committee
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession
dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>