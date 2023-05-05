Update: Inquiry Into The Future Of Inter-regional Passenger Rail

The Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee is wrapping up our consideration of the Inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail.

The purpose of this inquiry is to look at what the future could hold for inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand. We began this work in August 2022 and received more than 1000 written submissions from the public. We know there has been a lot of public interest in our work, and would like to thank everyone who shared their thoughts with us.

We’ve gathered plenty of advice and are steaming ahead to finalize what we, as a cross-party panel of MPs, would like to say in our report. We hope to share our report with the public in early June 2023. We hope it will help put New Zealand on the right track for the future.

· Read the terms of reference of the inquiry

· Read the written submissions on this inquiry

Shanan Halbert

Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee

© Scoop Media

