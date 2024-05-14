Incident In Addington, Christchurch

Police are making enquiries to locate a man following an incident in Addington, Christchurch this afternoon.

Initial calls were received relating to a family harm matter, where a person was reported to have a firearm.

Cordons were put in place at an address on Whiteleigh Avenue.

Two people from that address are assisting Police with our enquiries to locate the person of interest who is no longer believed to be in the area.

Another person involved in the initial incident has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The lockdown at a nearby school has been lifted and parents are able to collect their children as usual.

Police acknowledge that this may have been unsettling for the young people whose school went into lockdown and appreciate their support.

Enquiries remain ongoing to determine what exactly has occurred.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

