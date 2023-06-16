Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Tools For Marine Protection Urgently Needed

Friday, 16 June 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: NZ Conservation Authority

The New Zealand Conservation Authority is dismayed that protection of New Zealand’s marine environments is failing, because as a country we do not have mechanisms that are suitable for Aotearoa today.

News that iwi organisations with Te Ohu Kaimoana have voted to overwhelmingly reject the Kermadec Sanctuary demonstrates that a completely fresh approach is needed.

Currently the primary tool for marine protection is the Marine Reserves Act. It is 52 years old, and despite plans to review it since at least the early 2000s, no concrete progress has been made. While marine reserves can be fantastic for biodiversity, they are a blunt tool that many Māori see as imposing Crown ownership of the protected area. They do not fit with a bicultural approach to marine conservation.

New Zealand’s nature and protected conservation areas are world-renowned and deserve protection and investment to sustain them over time.

Authority Chair, Edward Ellison said: “The New Zealand Conservation Authority supports the urgent development of marine protection tools that are consistent with te ao Māori and the Treaty. These future tools must enable indigenous leadership, be evidence-based, and equip us to achieve our ocean protection targets. There are so many local and international examples we can learn from.”

In 2022 New Zealand joined a global deal for nature - an initiative to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Currently only a small fraction of that area is fully protected. The New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020 (Te Mana o Te Taiao) also includes ambitious goals for marine protection. Those goals are critical for halting the loss of marine biodiversity, particularly in the face of climate change. “But we have not got a hope of meeting these objectives without the tools to achieve protection of the marine environment,” said Ellison.

“At our meeting today, the Authority resolved to advise the Minister of Conservation that development of marine protection tools fit for a 21st century Aotearoa should be elevated to be a top priority for the Department.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Conservation Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 