Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Federated Farmers Slam ‘RMA Reform Gone Wrong’

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The Government’s proposed RMA replacement is fatally flawed needs to be immediately withdrawn and started from scratch, says Federated Farmers spokesperson for RMA reform Mark Hooper.

"The Environment Committee’s 1,377-page report on the Natural and Built Environment Bill is of real concern for farmers and raises serious red flags when it comes to cost, clarity, and complexity.

"Instead of making improvements to the proposed legislation, it seems to have only made things worse. It’s not worth the paper it’s written on. This is RMA reform gone wrong.

"Given the number of changes that are being proposed, it’s unfathomable to think the Government are going to try to rush this legislation through before the election without further consultation.

"I don’t believe there’s enough time for politicians, let alone the public, to read and properly understand the implications of the changes before the Bill is passed into law next month".

Federated Farmers have repeatedly raised concerns that the proposed Natural and Built Environment Bill will lead to more drawn-out resource consenting processes, expensive and time-consuming court cases, higher costs for farmers, and less local democracy.

"The Select Committee process has done absolutely nothing to address the serious concerns that Federated Farmers have raised about the unnecessary cost and complexity farmers will face.

"New, vague, and undefined concepts will create huge uncertainty for landowners, slow down progress, and likely lead to time and money wasted with legal challenges through the courts.

"Disappointingly, there have been no substantive changes to proposals to shift local authority away from democratic councils and to new appointed Regional Planning Committees who will sit at arm's length from voters and alongside iwi representatives.

"This sort of framework will fundamentally dampen the ability for local communities to shape their own future, and is no way to make inherently political decisions the use of land and resources.

"We didn’t think it was possible, but somehow the Government have managed to deliver a piece of legislation that will be more complex and expensive to navigate than the much-maligned RMA.

"This Bill should be withdrawn immediately and replaced with a simple plain language law that will reduce red tape, uncertainty, and costs," Hooper concluded.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 

Government: Prime Minister Meets With President Xi

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today. More

PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 