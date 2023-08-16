Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘We Have Failed Our Mokopuna’

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) stands in solidarity with the parents’ movement Vape-Free Kids and their petitions calling on the Government to protect children from vaping addiction.

Vape-Free Kids NZ are handing over their petitions to Dr Tracey McLellan, Chair of the Health Select Committee and MP for Banks Peninsula on the steps of Parliament today at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, August 16.

The petitions, launched on March 27 and April 3, call for a ban the sale of vaping products in non-vape store premises such as dairies, supermarkets, and service stations; and improved regulations on Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) and have attracted over 12,000 signatures.

In 2017, The Hashtags, a group of rangatahi from Wainuiomata, pleaded with the Māori Affairs Select Committee and the Health Select Committee to protect them from the harm caused by vaping products, to make sure they did not inherit the legacy of nicotine addiction, that past generations inherited through tobacco products.

In 2022, they presented their own petition asking for restrictions on the number of retail outlets that allowed in communities where tamariki and young people lived, educated and played.

HCA Smoke-free Expert Advisory Group member and Regional Manager,Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service Whanau Ora Collective Catherine Manning said:

"We as adults have failed to protect our mokopuna, by not learning lessons from the past in keeping products designed to addict their user out of their hands and out of their community."

Manning said the proliferation of vaping stores has created a nicotine addiction epidemic among tamariki and rangatahi.

"The harm is that we’re going to end up with a population of young people who are having their futures stolen from these vape products because they are being suspended and expelled from schools and unable to learn because they are addicted and craving their next fix of nicotine through the use of vape products."

Government regulations announced in June this year, aimed at reducing access to vapes and vaping stores by young people, were completely inadequate, Manning said.

A ban on new specialist vape retailers (SVRs) from setting up within 300 kilometres from schools or maraes did not include general vape retailers (GVRs) such as dairies or service stations.

Alarmingly, since the government announced these measures, new SVRs have been approved and set up shop within these exclusion zones prior to new regulations coming into effect at the end of the month.

HCA Smoke-free Expert Panel chair and Hāpai te Hauora national tobacco control manager Leitu Tufuga said the huge response to the petitions and support for Vape-Free Kids NZ demonstrated the severity of vaping harm.

Tufuga said cessation services were spending most of their time responding to harms from vaping addiction, and more funding and resources were urgently needed.

"What we’re seeing on the ground is a tsunami of young people who are addicted to vaping, who have never smoked before, and concerned parents who are struggling with this issue and don’t have the tools to support their young people or protect their tamariki."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse


So… Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food. Some have called it “stupid” or “populist” – which is a bad word used to condemn anything that is at odds with the elite consensus. If we have entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts (many of whom have skin in the game) then at least those experts should try a bit harder to be consistent. More



 
 
Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: Over Half Of Kiwis Struggling With Money

New research shows that 55% of New Zealanders are struggling with their financial situation, up 17% compared to February 2021 and the highest level since surveying began. Out of those surveyed, 51% say they are ‘starting to sink, or treading water’ and a further 3.5% are ‘sinking badly’. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 