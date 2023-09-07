National Party Tourism Announcements Are Promising Signals For Hospitality
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes National Party tourism
policy announcements made today by leader Christopher
Luxon.
Chief Executive Steve Armitage says these
announcements are a positive signal for hospitality and
tourism.
“New and enhanced experiences such a new
Great Walk in Canterbury and more e-bike charging stations
along the NZ Cycle Trails network will encourage more
tourists to those regional economies, as will the proposed
contestable fund for Regional Tourism Organisations to
promote regional events.
“We are especially pleased
to see the announcement lifting the upper age of Working
Holiday Visa applicants from 30 to 35, and the ability to
reapply for that visa if applicants work in areas of staff
shortages such as tourism and
hospitality.
“Scrapping median wage requirements
will also make accessing migrant staff more accessible for
our industry and aid us in filling our skills gaps in the
short to medium term while we continue to train and attract
Kiwis in hospitality.
“This announcement marks the
first of the tourism and hospitality-related announcements
made on the election campaign trail, and we look forward to
seeing the plans from other parties for how to take our
industry forward.”
You can read Hospitality NZ’s
election manifesto here.
© Scoop Media
