Global Plastics Treaty Draft Is Out, Now The Real Work Must Begin - Greenpeace Aotearoa

Greenpeace Aotearoa says the zero draft of the Global Plastics Treaty, which was released this week, must ensure indigenous people’s contribution and indigenous-led solutions are in all its elements.

"The Global Plastics Treaty is a once in a lifetime opportunity in the fight against plastic pollution. If world governments get it right, we will have a legally binding instrument that will end runaway plastic production, keep oil and gas in the ground, and build refill and reuse systems," says Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner Juressa Lee.

"Nobody wants to see wildlife choking on plastic. Nobody wants microplastics turning up in our food, water and air."

The draft document was released earlier this week by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) and the United Nations Assembly (UNEA), ahead of Treaty negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya from November 13-19.

"The zero draft of the Global Plastics Treaty includes necessary provisions to reduce plastic production and use. But governments must go further and ensure an ambitious treaty that turns off the toxic plastics tap."

"We need the New Zealand Government to keep championing the strongest Treaty."

Greenpeace Aotearoa has been advocating for a strong and equitable Global Plastics Treaty, highlighting the importance of centering the voices and meaningful participation of indigenous peoples and frontline communities in discussions, and launching a petition which has garnered more than 47,000 signatures in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Lee says the Global Plastics Treaty must cut plastic production by at least 75% to ensure that we stay below the 1.5° C Paris Agreement.

