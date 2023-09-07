Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Global Plastics Treaty Draft Is Out, Now The Real Work Must Begin - Greenpeace Aotearoa

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Aotearoa says the zero draft of the Global Plastics Treaty, which was released this week, must ensure indigenous people’s contribution and indigenous-led solutions are in all its elements.

"The Global Plastics Treaty is a once in a lifetime opportunity in the fight against plastic pollution. If world governments get it right, we will have a legally binding instrument that will end runaway plastic production, keep oil and gas in the ground, and build refill and reuse systems," says Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner Juressa Lee.

"Nobody wants to see wildlife choking on plastic. Nobody wants microplastics turning up in our food, water and air."

The draft document was released earlier this week by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) and the United Nations Assembly (UNEA), ahead of Treaty negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya from November 13-19.

"The zero draft of the Global Plastics Treaty includes necessary provisions to reduce plastic production and use. But governments must go further and ensure an ambitious treaty that turns off the toxic plastics tap."

"We need the New Zealand Government to keep championing the strongest Treaty."

Greenpeace Aotearoa has been advocating for a strong and equitable Global Plastics Treaty, highlighting the importance of centering the voices and meaningful participation of indigenous peoples and frontline communities in discussions, and launching a petition which has garnered more than 47,000 signatures in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Lee says the Global Plastics Treaty must cut plastic production by at least 75% to ensure that we stay below the 1.5° C Paris Agreement.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More




 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 