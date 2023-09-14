IrrigationNZ Supports National’s Plan For Investment In Water Storage
IrrigationNZ is pleased to see the National Party’s announcement today to encourage greater investment in water storage for food production.
“Investment in critical water
storage has been stymied by complex consenting arrangements
in New Zealand,” says Vanessa Winning, CE of IrrigationNZ.
“The National Party policy for primary sector growth will
encourage investment in on-farm water storage while still
protecting important environmental assets, will insist on
quicker consenting decisions for off-farm water storage, and
will lengthen consent durations to 30 years. All of this
will create certainty and encourage investment in this very
necessary infrastructure to ensure resilience for New
Zealand as climate change disrupts weather
patterns.
“This is good progress and
a step toward developing a country-wide strategic approach
to water resilience.
“We have asked
successive governments and all parties (as set out in our
recently released election
policy) to support investment in water storage in order
to supplement reliable water supply for food production and
ultimately reduce reliance on
rivers.
“Supporting investment in
water storage through enabling policy is also a great way to
signal to farmers and growers that investing for climate
adaptation and land use change is the right
move.
“Consenting processes under the
current RMA interpretation and the upcoming NBEA are
expensive, onerous, and for a timeframe that wouldn’t see
pay back of the initial investment. This prevents farmers
from moving their land into high value horticulture or crops
at a time when we are asking them to do so. It also impacts
New Zealand’s ability to grow food, and leads to over
reliance on imported animal
feed.
“While the policy released
today is a step in the right direction, we would welcome a
Minister dedicated to freshwater management for all users,
across the multitude of departments that input into water
policy.
“We would like to see
further enabling legislation for water investment that
benefits the whole community and looks to all uses such as
localised hydro, irrigation, drinking water, environmental,
and recreation use.
“As the National Party says, we are gifted with an abundance of water, but we need to be smarter and more strategic in the way we capture, store and use it, so the whole country benefits and we can improve our clean green credentials in a smart, long term way,” concludes Ms Winning.