Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Party ‘Reckless’ On Agriculture And Climate - Greenpeace

Friday, 15 September 2023, 6:53 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

The National Party has pledged to strip back environmental protections in its primary sector growth policy, released on Thursday afternoon. Greenpeace is calling it a major step backwards that threatens New Zealanders’ right to swimmable rivers, safe drinking water and a stable climate.

"The astronomical rise in dairy cows over recent decades has already led to polluted rivers, contaminated drinking water and rising greenhouse gas emissions. National’s policy is reckless. It will make all of these matters worse," says Greenpeace campaigner Christine Rose.

The National Party policy promises to strip back existing, modest environmental protection including current rules to prevent intensive stock grazing (mud farming) in and around waterways and on steep slopes, putting fresh water quality at further risk.

Rose says, "Nobody wants to see cows giving birth to calves when they’re knee deep in mud. Mud farming from intensive winter grazing is unacceptable and already poses a reputational risk for our primary exports. Making current rules weaker will make water pollution worse while sabotaging New Zealand’s clean green brand".

The policy fast-tracks on-farm water storage which has driven intensification beyond what nature can sustain, and rejects Te Mana o te Wai which puts the health of freshwater first.

"The fact is that we already have too many cows in New Zealand and National’s proposed policies will make the problems we’re already seeing from Big Dairy even worse," says Rose.

National also promotes unproven genetic engineering technologies to address agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, which are New Zealand’s leading cause of climate pollution.

"National has clearly understood that New Zealanders are really concerned about climate change. But technofixes like genetic engineering just aren’t a credible response. It’s magical thinking at a time when we need immediate action to reduce the number of methane-belching cows.

"We already have the tools we need to transition to better farming in Aotearoa. Real leadership means phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and reducing the dairy herd, which will directly reduce emissions, improve water quality and increase productivity and profitability.

"Rural people are among the first and worst affected by climate change, polluted rivers and contaminated drinking water. National’s proposed primary sector policy is irresponsible and dangerous to the sector National claims to support, as well as to New Zealand’s wider environment."

Greenpeace, alongside more than forty other organisations, is calling on all political parties to adopt ten key actions for a safe and stable climate and healthy environment - including action on intensive dairy’s climate pollution. These are outlined in a plan known as Climate Shift. More than 15,000 New Zealanders have signed on in support of the plan since it launched in June.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 