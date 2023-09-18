Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Needs To Get Back On Facts

Monday, 18 September 2023, 7:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s campaign of misinformation rolls on with MPs falsely claiming that National will cut the winter energy payment and free prescriptions for seniors, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“Labour has no record to run on so has resorted to spreading mistruths about the National Party throughout their election campaign.

“Michael Wood has said on social media that National will cut the winter energy payment and prescription charges for seniors which is not correct. This was after Labour was outed for other mistruths and Chris Hipkins claimed he made it clear to his team that he wanted them to do a ‘better job’ of getting their facts right.

“Labour’s Ōhāriu candidate Greg O’Connor followed suit and tried to sow doubt and confusion about National’s position on the winter energy payment in an interview on Monday morning, saying National opposed it even after Nicola Willis made it clear that National will keep it.

“As we know, Labour has also claimed National would cut fees-free, add interest to student loans, sack all teachers, sell schools, cut funding to schools and hospitals, cut sick leave, abolish the minimum wage, abolish Matariki, increase GST, and repeal a policy of free public transport for disabled people that doesn’t even exist.

“These are all untrue and highlight a chaotic Labour Party that is desperate and deprived of ideas.

“Either his MPs don’t listen to him when Chris Hipkins says he wants them to do a better job of getting their facts right, or he is encouraging his team to continue their misinformation campaign behind the scenes.

“Whichever it is, while Labour is spending all their time spinning mistruths, National is focused on the issues that matter to New Zealanders like the cost of living, rising crime, our under-pressure health system and declining educational achievement.

“National is concerned that Labour’s misinformation campaign won’t stop and that voters will believe the lies and mistruths Labour is telling them.

“To keep Labour honest and make sure New Zealanders have the facts, we are launching a website called Get Back on Facts, which will be updated every time Labour spreads misinformation about National.

“National has a plan to rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver better public services for all New Zealanders.

“National will get New Zealand back on track.”

Visit getbackonfacts.com

